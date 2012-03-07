UPDATE 1-India close to listing loans to resolve via bankruptcy rules - finmin
* Govt 'actively' working on state bank consolidation - finmin
MUMBAI, XX Fertiliser companies like Zuari Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Co , Coromandel International and Tata Chemicals were down on weakening demand for potash and inventory pile-up, dealers said. Indian fertiliser importers have deferred deliveries of over two million tonnes of potash, a high margin product, expected to land by the end of March on weak demand . The stocks lower by 0.5-2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Fed meeting starts on Tuesday * Focus on pace of Fed rate hikes (updates prices, adds quote) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 12 Gold inched up on Monday as Asian stocks fell and the dollar eased ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give clues on the pace of interest rate hikes over the rest of the year. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, the focus will be on any fresh