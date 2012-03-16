US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares of Jewellery makers were lower after the budget proposed to double customs duty on gold to four percent of value in 2012/13 financial year beginning in April. The increase will push up the input cost of the companies, dealers said.
Shares of Titan Industries were down 2.63 percent at 226.20 rupees and Gitanjali Gems 1.57 percent at 375 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.