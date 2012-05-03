* Indian banks are within a "comfortable" range to meet Basel
III requirements and will have ample time to comply with the
RBI's core capital ratio requirements, Goldman Sachs says.
* Goldman says private banks are already "well above" the
capital requirements, while public lenders are "close to or have
crossed the core 8 percent Tier 1 hurdle."
* However, pension liabilities would need to be adjusted to meet
the RBI's directive to adjust the shortfalls in defined pension
benefits against common equity by January 2013, Goldman says.
* That would have an impact on net worth of about 2 to 5 percent
for Indian lenders, Goldman estimates.
* Banks most impacted would be Punjab National Bank,
Bank of India and Union Bank, which would see
their net worth impacted by 4.4-4.6 percent, Goldman says.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)