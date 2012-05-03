* Indian banks are within a "comfortable" range to meet Basel III requirements and will have ample time to comply with the RBI's core capital ratio requirements, Goldman Sachs says. * Goldman says private banks are already "well above" the capital requirements, while public lenders are "close to or have crossed the core 8 percent Tier 1 hurdle." * However, pension liabilities would need to be adjusted to meet the RBI's directive to adjust the shortfalls in defined pension benefits against common equity by January 2013, Goldman says. * That would have an impact on net worth of about 2 to 5 percent for Indian lenders, Goldman estimates. * Banks most impacted would be Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank, which would see their net worth impacted by 4.4-4.6 percent, Goldman says. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)