* India's benchmark index loses 0.54 percent, while the
50-share index falls 0.55 percent, led down by banking
and some two-wheeler and auto stocks.
* The NSE Bank index heads to its first decline in
four sessions, after the RBI issued guidelines on capital ratios
tied to the upcoming Basel III regulations.
* Hero MotoCorp falls 7.4 percent after missing
earnings estimates and on worries about the impact from the
expiration of a state tax exemption it currently enjoys in
Haridwar of northern India.
* Hero's Haridwar plant currently contributes about 35 percent
of overall production. The two-wheeler said the expiration of
the exemption would raise its taxes to about 23 percent in
fiscal 2014 versus 16 percent for the year ending in March 2013,
higher than analyst estimates.
