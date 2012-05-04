(Refiles to fix formatting, with no changes to text)
* India's benchmark index falls 0.22 percent, while the
50-share index loses 0.3 percent.
* Banks extend fall after RBI's Basel III guidelines
requirements earlier this week.
* ICICI bank shares down 0.9 percent, State Bank of
India down 1.64 percent.
* Reliance Industries falls 0.45 percent on media
reports that India's petroleum ministry has struck down its
plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy major
starts sharing profits with the government from its gas field
off the country's east coast.
