(Refiles to fix formatting, with no changes to text) * India's benchmark index falls 0.22 percent, while the 50-share index loses 0.3 percent. * Banks extend fall after RBI's Basel III guidelines requirements earlier this week. * ICICI bank shares down 0.9 percent, State Bank of India down 1.64 percent. * Reliance Industries falls 0.45 percent on media reports that India's petroleum ministry has struck down its plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy major starts sharing profits with the government from its gas field off the country's east coast. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)