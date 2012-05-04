* India's benchmark index falls 1.7 percent, while the 50-share index loses 1.8 percent after Junior Finance Minister S.S. Palanimanickam says India is reviewing its tax treaty with Mauritius. * Bulk of India's foreign investors are believed to be based in Mauritius. * ICICI bank and State Bank of India were the worst hit amongst the blue-chip stocks, with the sector also hit after the RBI's Basel III directives. * Reliance Industries falls 1.8 percent, hit as well by media reports that India's petroleum ministry has struck down its plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy major starts sharing profits with the government from its gas field off the country's east coast. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)