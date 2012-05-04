* India's benchmark index falls 1.7 percent, while the
50-share index loses 1.8 percent after Junior Finance
Minister S.S. Palanimanickam says India is reviewing its tax
treaty with Mauritius.
* Bulk of India's foreign investors are believed to be based in
Mauritius.
* ICICI bank and State Bank of India were the worst hit
amongst the blue-chip stocks, with the sector also hit after the
RBI's Basel III directives.
* Reliance Industries falls 1.8 percent, hit as well
by media reports that India's petroleum ministry has struck down
its plans to recover $1.2 billion in costs before the energy
major starts sharing profits with the government from its gas
field off the country's east coast.
