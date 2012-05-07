* Flows into India likely to remain limited in the near-term, as
relative valuations of stocks vs emerging markets do not look
attractive, Macquarie says.
* India thus "may be staring at a possible negative 12 month
forward returns," Macquarie says.
* The controversy over taxation for foreign investors, as well
as macro challenges, are key reasons for net outflows of foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) in April vs strong Jan-March
inflows, Macquarie says.
* Indian stocks look historically cheap, but is trading at a
premium of around 33 percent vs emerging markets vs the
long-term average of 27 percent, Macquarie estimates.
* India's Nifty index seen trading in 5,000 to 5,500
range and the Sensex in 16,000 to 18,000 range, as
"global liquidity glut" to provide some support, Macquarie says.
