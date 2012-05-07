* Flows into India likely to remain limited in the near-term, as relative valuations of stocks vs emerging markets do not look attractive, Macquarie says. * India thus "may be staring at a possible negative 12 month forward returns," Macquarie says. * The controversy over taxation for foreign investors, as well as macro challenges, are key reasons for net outflows of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in April vs strong Jan-March inflows, Macquarie says. * Indian stocks look historically cheap, but is trading at a premium of around 33 percent vs emerging markets vs the long-term average of 27 percent, Macquarie estimates. * India's Nifty index seen trading in 5,000 to 5,500 range and the Sensex in 16,000 to 18,000 range, as "global liquidity glut" to provide some support, Macquarie says. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)