* State-run Indian oil companies rally on hopes for a hike in the prices of diesel, dealers say. * Slump in Brent crude, down 2.41 percent, also boosts stocks. * "OMCs are awaiting diesel and kerosene price hike, which is quite imminent at this point," said Ashutosh Bhardwaj, senior analyst at Nirmal Bang's institutional equities division, referring to oil marketing companies. * Bhardwaj expects a hike of 3-5 rupees in diesel prices after the parliamentary session which ends on May 21. * Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.1 percent, HPCL rises 0.9 percent, and Indian Oil Corp adds 1.5 percent, well outperforming the benchmark index, which is down 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)