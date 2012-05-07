* State-run Indian oil companies rally on hopes for a hike in
the prices of diesel, dealers say.
* Slump in Brent crude, down 2.41 percent, also boosts
stocks.
* "OMCs are awaiting diesel and kerosene price hike, which is
quite imminent at this point," said Ashutosh Bhardwaj, senior
analyst at Nirmal Bang's institutional equities division,
referring to oil marketing companies.
* Bhardwaj expects a hike of 3-5 rupees in diesel prices after
the parliamentary session which ends on May 21.
* Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.1 percent, HPCL
rises 0.9 percent, and Indian Oil Corp adds
1.5 percent, well outperforming the benchmark index,
which is down 1.6 percent.
