* The near-month derivative contract at Singapore Exchange on India's 50-share NSE index down 0.19 percent, despite positive Asian clues. * Provisional data showed foreign investors were net sellers of 6.30 billion rupees in Indian equities on Monday, even as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the General Anti-Avoidance Rule would be delayed until fiscal 2013/14. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)