* Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra fall 1.8 percent on news that fire broke out in one of the storage areas for a plant that manufactures its Scorpio and Xylo TCF vehicles in North Maharashtra. * One domestic brokerage analyst estimates the maximum impact would be 7-8 percent of this month's production of the two models. * The production loss in first shift is estimated to be around 250 vehicles, the company said. * However the plant assets are adequately covered by insurance, the company said in a stock filing. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)