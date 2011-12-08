Credit Suisse has downgraded Idea Cellular to 'underperform' from 'buy' and cut target price to 80 rupees from 115 rupees, as risks have not been priced in. The research house has redeuced its earning estimates by 20-24 percent for the next three years. "More importantly, the potential impact from recent regulatory proposals (pricing of second-generation spectrum and mergers and acquisitions) could have a significant impact on Idea, compared with larger peers," said Credit Suisse in a note.

India's telecoms market has struggled in recent years due to ferocious competition and a massive graft scandal, prompting authorities to overhaul the decade-old industry regulations. Telecoms firms are now bracing for a steep increase in prices of second-generation spectrum and other possible rule changes that may increase their costs of operations.. At 10:27 a.m, shares of Idea were down 2.35 percent at 89.20 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)