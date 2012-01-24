Shares in Idea Cellular extended rise for the second consecutive session after the company posted a robust, forecast-meeting third-quarter net profit backed by strong revenue per minute and strong minutes growth. HSBC has upgraded Idea post results to overweight from neutral, and raised target price to 104 rupees from 97 rupees. It expects benefits from subscriber growth to continue. Tariff hikes and minutes from recently acquired subscribers are expected to drive growth, a note from the bank said. "Revenue growth from new circles was 11 percent and old circles 9 percent( without increase in absolute EBITDA loss in new circles), suggesting Idea is very likely to record revenue market share gains." At 12.23 p.m, the stock was up 5.32 percent at 92 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)