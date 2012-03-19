UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Shares in Infrastructure Development Finance Co dropped 4 percent as the federal budget unveiled on Friday was seen favouring government-backed companies at the expense of those with private ownership.
IDFC will not benefit from the government's plans to double the issuance of tax free bonds to finance infrastructure projects to 600 billion rupees, which helped boost some of its state-owned rivals such as Power Finance Corp on Monday.
Also weighing on IDFC were valuation concerns, with shares up 58 percent this year as of Friday, compared with a 15 percent gain in the Nifty index.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds details, updates prices) By Susan Mathew June 12 Most Asian currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday, tracking movements in the U.S. dollar ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting this week, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. A Reuters poll showed that while markets have priced in a 25-basis point rise in rates, investors' will be looking for any fresh hints on the pace of further tightening and for details on its plans for trimming its