Shares in project financing firm IFCI fell as much as 4.85 percent after the company posted a 25 percent fall in net profit in October-December.. On a sequential basis, profit fell 42 percent. At 11.10 a.m, open interest positions in IFCI futures and options, which saw a build-up of short postions, stood at 46.18 million shares. The stock was down 1.6 percent at 25.35 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)