BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
Infrastructure builder IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd was up on news that the company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a road project in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. At 12.25 p.m the stock was up 3.82 percent at 210.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)