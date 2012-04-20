Indian shares provisionally ended down 0.8 percent on Friday, dragged down by a drop in Nifty futures in the afternoon session that traders attributed to a trading error.

Several dealers attributed the falls in the Nifty futures of as much as 6.7 percent to a trading mistake sparked by an attempt to sell both Infosys futures <INFYJ2:NS> and index futures.

A National Stock Exchange official told Reuters the exchange was looking into the matter, though they would not confirm whether the sudden drop in the futures index was due to a trading mistake.

Infosys shares ended flat, while the 50-share NSE index lost 0.78 percent 5,290.85 points. The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.75 percent to 17,372.25 points

