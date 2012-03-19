Indian shares extended the fall from Friday to more than 1 percent as the budget failed to boost investors' sentiment, with information technology and banking stocks leading the decline.

"IT stocks are falling on expectation of a slowdown in business, especially TCS, which has fallen more than 4 percent," said Alex Mathews, research head at Geojit BNP Paribas Financials.

Banks extended their fall as the $3 billion capital infusion proposal for state-run banks in the budget was below market expectations, Mathews said.

State Bank of India was down 3.27 percent and ICICI Bank was down 2.33 percent.

Smaller Union bank of India fell more than 5 percent after Moody's downgraded the stock citing weaker financial metrics.

Energy major Reliance Industries also declined more than 2 percent, due to heightened worries over its KG D-6 gas output, Mathews said.

In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen over 8 percent compared with a 3.44 percent drop in the 50-share Nifty Index.

Traders expect the market to absorb the budget outcome in two-three days.