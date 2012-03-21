India's 50 share index Nifty rose above its 50 day moving average to scale 5,350 in afternoon trade, nearing a technical breakout, led by gains in IT and banking stocks.

While large cap IT stocks including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose on a weaker rupee , banks extended yesterday's short covering rally, led by gains in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank .

"Nifty has to close above 5,360 retracement value of last 3 sessions, to signal technical breakout. The trend till then remains down," said A. K. Prabhakar, technical analyst at Anand Rathi.

Traders said that a favourable liquidity backdrop ahead of Q4 earnings is undermining the fiscal and political concerns in India.

Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers of Indian equities on a monthly basis since start of 2012, having bought 461 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) worth of equities year-to-date.

"At lower levels accumulation would happen, because people have started factoring FY13 and FY14 numbers as Q4 nears," said an insurance fund manager. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)