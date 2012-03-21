US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
India's 50 share index Nifty rose above its 50 day moving average to scale 5,350 in afternoon trade, nearing a technical breakout, led by gains in IT and banking stocks.
While large cap IT stocks including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys rose on a weaker rupee , banks extended yesterday's short covering rally, led by gains in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank .
"Nifty has to close above 5,360 retracement value of last 3 sessions, to signal technical breakout. The trend till then remains down," said A. K. Prabhakar, technical analyst at Anand Rathi.
Traders said that a favourable liquidity backdrop ahead of Q4 earnings is undermining the fiscal and political concerns in India.
Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers of Indian equities on a monthly basis since start of 2012, having bought 461 billion rupees ($9.11 billion) worth of equities year-to-date.
"At lower levels accumulation would happen, because people have started factoring FY13 and FY14 numbers as Q4 nears," said an insurance fund manager. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.