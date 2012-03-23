Indian shares gained on Friday, recovering from their biggest
daily fall since late February in the previous session, as
foreign investors remained net buyers, easing worries that
global risk aversion and domestic political uncertainty would
spark selling.
Support for both Nifty and Sensex indexes
were seen at their 200-day moving averages, with both up about
0.8 percent each on Friday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 2.46 billion rupees
($48.1 million) in Indian equities on Thursday, according to
provisional data from National Stock Exchange. They were also
buyers in Nifty futures of 4.52 billion rupees that day.
"Speculative buying a day before got unwound, FIIs flows
have remained positive. I expect markets to get stabilised
between 5,000-5,200," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti
Capital, an investment advisory and wealth management firm.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)