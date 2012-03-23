(Repeats to widen distribution) Indian shares gained on Friday, recovering from their biggest daily fall since late February in the previous session, as foreign investors remained net buyers, easing worries that global risk aversion and domestic political uncertainty would spark selling.

Support for both Nifty and Sensex indexes were seen at their 200-day moving averages, with both up about 0.8 percent each on Friday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 2.46 billion rupees ($48.1 million) in Indian equities on Thursday, according to provisional data from National Stock Exchange. They were also buyers in Nifty futures of 4.52 billion rupees that day.

"Speculative buying a day before got unwound, FIIs flows have remained positive. I expect markets to get stabilised between 5,000-5,200," said Sandeep J Shah, CEO of Sampriti Capital, an investment advisory and wealth management firm. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)