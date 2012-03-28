Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday, led by losses in banks,
on portfolio positioning by institutional investors ahead of the
end of the fiscal year this week.
Investors are also concerned about foreign selling on the
back of the uncertainty over the taxation for participatory
notes, which are popular derivative instruments through which
many overseas investors buy into Indian equities.
Foreign investors have reduced their net purchases of Indian
stocks this week, but have not yet turned heavy sellers.
National Stock Exchange data showed provisional net purchases of
429 million rupees ($8.5 million) on Tuesday but net sales of
around $18.3 million on Monday.
Domestic institutional investors sold a provisional net of
2.9 billion rupees on Tuesday's session.
"Thursday is the last day for settling trades for financial
year 2011-12, in the cash segment, so today profit booking might
take place in selected blue chips stocks," said Hiten Gala, a
senior advisor at brokerage Sharekhan
The NSE banking sub-index index was down 0.8
percent, after surging about 26 percent in a quarter marked by
two separate cuts in the cash reserve ratio for a combined 125
basis points.
However, doubts about when the central bank will also cut
the repo rate at its mid-April meeting have dented some of that
rally in the past couple of weeks.
At 11:10 a.m , the benchmark 30-share BSE index was
down 0.22 percent. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.31
percent at 5,211.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)