Indian shares rose, led by lenders, on growing expectations for
a rate cut from the central bank during its mid-April meeting,
while rising global equities are raising confidence foreign
investors will continue to buy into the country's stocks.
Foreign investors bought a net of 2.5 billion rupees ($49.3
million) in Indian equities on Monday, the first session of the
quarter, according to provisional National Stock Exchange data.
Looking ahead to the rest of the session, traders are
particularly eyeing a Supreme Court ruling regarding petitions
to review its February order revoking the 2G telecom licenses
granted in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
"Markets opened up in-line on global positive news. Going
ahead, markets will take cues from the Supreme Court verdict in
the 2G case," said Jigar Lodaya, assistant vice president of the
advisory unit at brokerage Sharekhan.
State Bank of India rose 1.7 percent, while private
sector lender ICICI Bank gained 1.5 percent. Banks
account for nearly one-fourth of the weighting in Indian
indexes.
The main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share Nifty
index gained 0.7 percent each, heading for their third
consecutive winning session.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)