Indian shares headed for a third consecutive session of gains
led by blue chip BHEL after the power equipment maker posted
positive provisional earnings, raising optimism about profits in
the capital goods sector.
Banks such as State Bank of India and ICICI
also gained, with each up over 2 percent, extending a
recent rally on optimism that Reserve Bank of India will cut
rates at its meeting on April 17th.
Indian shares have kicked off a new quarter with solid
gains, as a rally in global equities sparks hope that the
improved risk environment will spur foreign investors to
continue buying into domestic stocks.
"There is a lot of optimism that RBI would cut rates on
April 17th and that is why interest rate-sensitive stocks are
extending rally, leading the market," said Sajiv Dhawan,
managing director at JV Capital Services.
Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 1.2 percent in afternoon trade,
after earlier saying provisional net profit rose 14.3 percent to
68.7 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) for the just-concluded
2011/12 fiscal year.
The main 30-share BSE index rose 0.70 percent,
while the 50-share Nifty index gained 0.75 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam)