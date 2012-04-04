Indian shares were lower in opening trade on Wednesday, mainly
because of profit taking in banks ahead of a long weekend.
The National Stock exchange's 50-share index, which
rose 3.5 percent in the last three sessions, also took cues from
global markets which fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes
showed policy makers there were less keen for a new round of
monetary stimulus..
The NSE's banking index was down 0.9 percent
after the 5.1 percent rise over the last three sessions.
Traders are refraining from keeping positions open until as
the market is closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.
Shares in State Bank Of India were lower by 1
percent at 2,150.30 rupees and private lender ICICI Bank
1.5 percent at 894.70 rupees.
The Nifty was down 0.57 percent at 5,328.25 points and the
30-share BSE index 0.45 percent at 17,517.66 points.
