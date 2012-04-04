Indian shares headed to their first fall in four sessions after
a services index slipped to a five-month low, raising some
concerns about the economy and leading investors to book profits
in banking stocks after the recent rally in the sector.
The HSBC Markit Business Activity index fell to 52.3 in
March from 56.5 the previous month. Although that was above the
50 level that indicates expansion, the extent of the fall
worried some investors.
The same indicator showed input prices charged to consumers
inched up in March, suggesting inflation could remain high,
which would dampen the prospect of an interest rate cut at the
central bank meeting on April 17.
"While the service sector is still expanding and showing
some degree of resilience, the lingering inflation pressures and
lack of economic policy progress is dampening sentiments and
growth," HSBC said in a note to clients on Wednesday.
The NSE Bank Nifty fell 1.2 percent, after
gaining 5.1 percent over the previous three sessions.
The broader Nifty fell 0.7 percent, ending a
three-session winning streak. The 30-share BSE index
lost 0.75 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam)