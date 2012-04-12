Indian shares rose as banks extended gains from the previous
session on hopes for a cut in cash reserve ratio, while
Larsen & Toubro and other capital good stocks gained
ahead of industrial output data later in the morning.
A rebound in U.S. markets overnight also helped overall risk
sentiment after an encouraging start to the U.S. earnings
season.
State Bank of India rose 2.1 percent as traders
brace for the prospect the central bank will announce a cut in
the CRR on, or before, its policy meeting on April 17 to ease a
tight liquidity crunch in the sector.
L&T shares rose 1.3 percent ahead of the notoriously
volatile industrial output data. A Reuters survey shows analysts
expect industrial production to grow 6.6 percent in
February from a year ago, slightly lower than in January.
India's main BSE index was up 0.6 percent, while
the NSE index gained 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)