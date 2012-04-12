Indian shares extended gains, led by lenders such as State Bank
of India as investors bet on an interest rate cut from
the central bank next week after industrial output data was much
weaker than expected.
Bank stocks were also helped as India's inter-bank call
money rate fell on Thursday, indicating some hopes for improved
liquidity in a sector facing an acute cash
crunch..
Though banks would benefit more directly from a cut in the
cash reserve ratio, lowering India's main lending rate could
improve growth prospects, helping a sector clamouring for relief
either in liquidity or in bolstering the economy, analysts said
State Bank of India rose 2.9 percent, while ICICI Bank
added 2.1 percent.
India's main BSE index rose 1 percent, while the
NSE index added 1.05 percent.
India's industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected
4.1 percent pace in February from a year earlier, weighed down
by a contraction in consumer durables and consumer goods.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)