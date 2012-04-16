Indian shares edged higher in late afternoon trade, led by banks and real estate after headline inflation eased marginally in March, supporting expectations the central bank will cut interest rates on Tuesday to boost economic growth.

The wholesale price index (WPI), rose an annual 6.89 percent in March, a little above expectations but still lower than the 6.95 percent rise seen in February.

Shares in sectors sensitive to interest rates, already up before the data, maintained or extended their gains.

The NSE bank index was up 1 percent, while the real estate sub-index was up 1.1 percent.

The country's main 30-share BSE index was trading up 0.21 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.26 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)