Indian shares headed for a third session of gains as lenders and auto shares extended a recent rally after the central bank's aggressive cut in the repo rate on Tuesday.

"Deposit and lending rates will be cut, costs will come down for individuals and companies," HDFC securities said in a note.

If the gains, hold, it would mark the longest winning streak for Indian markets since the three sessions of gains from March 30 to April 2.

Tata Motors gained 2 percent, while private lender HDFC Bank rose 1.05 percent.

The NSE's bank index has gained 33 percent this year, and is up 3 percent for the week, outperforming the broader Nifty in both instances.

The country's main 30-share BSE index was up 0.71 percent, while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.76 percent at 5329.80 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)