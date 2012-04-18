Indian shares pared gains as traders booked profits on recent out-performers such as ITC, offsetting the advances in shares of auto makers, which are expected to offer more attractive financing rates after the central bank cut interest rates.

ITC shares fell 1.9 percent, as investors booked profits after a 10 percent rally in the last six sessions, a winning run that outperformed the 1.06 percent gain in 50-share NSE index during that period.

However, broader indexes still held on to gains. Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent, tracking a rally in auto makers on hopes the cost of purchasing a vehicle will come down, leading to improved sales.

The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.23 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)