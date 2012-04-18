Indian shares pared gains as traders booked profits on recent
out-performers such as ITC, offsetting the advances in shares of
auto makers, which are expected to offer more attractive
financing rates after the central bank cut interest rates.
ITC shares fell 1.9 percent, as investors booked
profits after a 10 percent rally in the last six sessions, a
winning run that outperformed the 1.06 percent gain in 50-share
NSE index during that period.
However, broader indexes still held on to gains. Tata Motors
rose 2.8 percent, tracking a rally in auto makers on
hopes the cost of purchasing a vehicle will come down, leading
to improved sales.
The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.23
percent, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.22 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)