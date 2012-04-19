Indian shares headed for their fourth consecutive winning session on Thursday, as auto stocks extended a recent rally, while Infosys recovered from recent losses, though plenty of caution remains.

A winning session on Thursday would match the four-session streak ended on March 14, though traders cited plenty of uncertainty ahead as the bulk of Indian companies have yet to report earnings.

Reliance Industries' fourth-quarter results on Friday will be particularly important, according to traders.

The country's main 30-share BSE index and the 50-share NSE index each rose about 0.4 percent.

Auto shares led gains on optimism for improved sales, especially after the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive rate cut this week is expected to reduce the cost of loans to purchase vehicles.

Infosys shares rose 1.3 percent, after dropping nearly 14 percent since disappointing investors with its revenue growth outlook on Friday during its earnings results. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Rafael Nam)