Indian shares headed for their fourth consecutive winning
session on Thursday, as auto stocks extended a recent rally,
while Infosys recovered from recent losses, though
plenty of caution remains.
A winning session on Thursday would match the four-session
streak ended on March 14, though traders cited plenty of
uncertainty ahead as the bulk of Indian companies have yet to
report earnings.
Reliance Industries' fourth-quarter results on
Friday will be particularly important, according to traders.
The country's main 30-share BSE index and the
50-share NSE index each rose about 0.4 percent.
Auto shares led gains on optimism for improved sales,
especially after the Reserve Bank of India's aggressive rate
cut this week is expected to reduce the cost of loans to
purchase vehicles.
Infosys shares rose 1.3 percent, after dropping nearly 14
percent since disappointing investors with its revenue growth
outlook on Friday during its earnings results.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Rafael Nam)