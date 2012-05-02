*India's benchmark index gains 0.6 percent, while the
50-share index gains 0.58 percent, led by gains in
Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ICICI bank.
* Shares in India's largest consumer goods maker advances 2.8
percent after beating estimates on Tuesday with a 21 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes, prices and
sees strong consumer demand.
* ICICI Bank shares rises for a fourth session after India's No.
2 lender, extending a rally after posting on Friday a
larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in quarterly profit
