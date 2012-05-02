*India's benchmark index gains 0.6 percent, while the 50-share index gains 0.58 percent, led by gains in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ICICI bank. * Shares in India's largest consumer goods maker advances 2.8 percent after beating estimates on Tuesday with a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher volumes, prices and sees strong consumer demand. * ICICI Bank shares rises for a fourth session after India's No. 2 lender, extending a rally after posting on Friday a larger-than-expected 31 percent rise in quarterly profit (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)