* India's benchmark index is flat, paring earlier gains as auto stocks such as Tata Motors fall after posting disappointing April sales results, while banking stocks reverse course and fall on profit-taking. * Tata Motors shares fall 3.4 percent down after saying on Tuesday its April vehicle sales declined 7 percent. * Axis Bank shares are up 0.12 percent after earlier gaining as much as up 1.8 percent.