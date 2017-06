* India's benchmark index falls 0.44 percent, while the 50-share index loses 0.51 percent, as banks hit by RBI's directive to set aside more capital to meet BASEL III requirements. * Indian banks have to maintain core Tier I capital of at least 7 percent of their risk weighted assets on an ongoing basis, the RBI said on Wednesday.. * ICICI bank shares down 0.7 percent, State Bank of India down 0.94 percent. * NSE bank index down 0.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)