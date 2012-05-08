UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark index was down 0.21 percent, while the 50-share index loses 0.12 percent. * Technology shares were amongst the top decliners with the IT Index down 3 percent. * Provisional data showed foreign investors were net sellers of 6.30 billion rupees in Indian equities on Monday, even as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the General Anti-Avoidance Rule would be delayed until fiscal 2013/14. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close