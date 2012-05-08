* India's benchmark index was down 0.21 percent, while the 50-share index loses 0.12 percent. * Technology shares were amongst the top decliners with the IT Index down 3 percent. * Provisional data showed foreign investors were net sellers of 6.30 billion rupees in Indian equities on Monday, even as Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the General Anti-Avoidance Rule would be delayed until fiscal 2013/14. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)