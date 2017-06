Macquarie continues to be bearish on the Indian banking sector owing to several factors such as asset quality deterioration, pension-related issues for state-owned banks and possible margin compression arising out of savings interest rate increase. Foreign holding in Indian banks including private sector ones has been coming down. State Bank of India has witnessed the sharpest decline in foreign holding among large state-owned banks. Among large private sector banks, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have seen a decline. "Investors have been underweight Indian financial but were looking to cut their underweight positions at the margin in anticipation of monetary easing,". At 10.46 a.m, the Bank Nifty was at 8,812.50, down 1.15 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)