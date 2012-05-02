* Foreign institutional investor (FII) stock ownership of
India's top 75 companies rose to 20.4 percent in the Jan-March
quarter, from 19.5 percent in the previous quarter, according to
Morgan Stanley.
* FIIs appear to have been overweight in financials, followed by
consumer discretionary and telecoms, Morgan Stanley says.
* Their biggest underweight positions were in materials,
industrials, and utilities, the U.S. bank adds.
* India's main indexes hit their 2012 peak on February 22nd, but
have fallen 6 percent since then as of Monday's close after a
tough March marked by the government's proposed taxation for
foreign investors.
* FIIs have bought a net of 439.51 billion rupees ($8.34
billion) in Indian equities in the Jan-March quarter, according
to regulator SEBI and National Stock Exchange data, but have
sold 6.29 billion rupees in April.
($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees)
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /;
manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)