* Foreign institutional investor (FII) stock ownership of India's top 75 companies rose to 20.4 percent in the Jan-March quarter, from 19.5 percent in the previous quarter, according to Morgan Stanley. * FIIs appear to have been overweight in financials, followed by consumer discretionary and telecoms, Morgan Stanley says. * Their biggest underweight positions were in materials, industrials, and utilities, the U.S. bank adds. * India's main indexes hit their 2012 peak on February 22nd, but have fallen 6 percent since then as of Monday's close after a tough March marked by the government's proposed taxation for foreign investors. * FIIs have bought a net of 439.51 billion rupees ($8.34 billion) in Indian equities in the Jan-March quarter, according to regulator SEBI and National Stock Exchange data, but have sold 6.29 billion rupees in April. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net)