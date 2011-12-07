Shares in Indiabulls Real Estate fell as much as 36.45 percent on Wednesday ahead of the record date for determining shareholders entitled to shares in Indiabulls Infrastructure and Power (IIPL) which was created following the spin-off of the real estate firm's power unit. According to the terms of the deal, Indiabulls Real Estate shareholders will get 2.95 shares of IIPL for every share held. Dealers said the shares were falling on selling by buyers who had acquired the stock mainly with a view to getting the benefit of shares in the new company. At 12.18 p.m. shares were at 53.90 rupees down 14.3 percent in a firm Mumbai market. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rosemary Arackaparambil)