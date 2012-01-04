Shares in Tata-owned Indian Hotels fell as much as 2.7 percent on a newspaper report that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has appointed a financial adviser to select a partner for operating the Taj Mansingh Hotel. Indian Hotels has been managing the property for 33 years. The lease expired last October and NDMC renewed it on a short-term basis, the Economic Times reported. At 11.32 a.m., shares were at 58.20 rupees, down 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)