Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) rose as much as
5.13 percent on media reports the company raised prices of
natural gas by 5 percent effective Monday. "We are constrained
to revise the retail price of CNG due to increase in the overall
input cost of natural gas being sourced by us as a result of
increased dependence on imported spot R-LNG," the Business Line
newspaper quoted M. Ravindran, managing director of IGL, as
saying. Citigroup in a note on Monday said the price rise
boosted significantly the LNG storage and distribution company's
near-term margin visibility. It increased the possibility of IGL
beating its FY12 earnings estimates, the note said. At 10:14
a.m, the stock was up 1.40 percent at 365.50 rupees.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)