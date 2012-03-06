Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) rose as much as 5.13 percent on media reports the company raised prices of natural gas by 5 percent effective Monday. "We are constrained to revise the retail price of CNG due to increase in the overall input cost of natural gas being sourced by us as a result of increased dependence on imported spot R-LNG," the Business Line newspaper quoted M. Ravindran, managing director of IGL, as saying. Citigroup in a note on Monday said the price rise boosted significantly the LNG storage and distribution company's near-term margin visibility. It increased the possibility of IGL beating its FY12 earnings estimates, the note said. At 10:14 a.m, the stock was up 1.40 percent at 365.50 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)