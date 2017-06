Shares in private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd rose as much as 6.71 percent after it posted a higher-than-expected 34 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 2.06 billion rupees. The bank was expected to post a net profit of 1.97 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The bank reported decline in non-performing assets to 0.29 percent from 0.31 percent in the preceding quarter, helping to boost the stock, dealers said. At 3.04 p.m IndusInd shares were up 6.16 percent at 260.25 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)