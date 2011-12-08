Bank of America Merrill Lynch has cut Infosys Ltd to 'neutral' from 'buy' while retaining target price at 3,000 rupees on back of nearly 25 percent run up in stock price from August lows, greater exposure to discretionary IT spending and likely stock weakness in the run up to FY13 guidance in April. The bank believes that IT services industry is entering an investment phase over next 2-3 years which could moderate earnings growth and cap valuations, it said. "Moreover, versus other tier-1 vendors, Infosys also has higher exposure to package implementation services/consulting where revenue risks are greater than other service lines given the discretionary nature of spending," the Wall Street bank added. At 9.43 a.m shares were at 2,750 rupees, down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)