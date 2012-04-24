* Infosys, India's second-largest software services exporter drops 4 percent in contrast to the 8.9 percent surge in main rival Tata Consutancy Services. * Infosys on April 13 reported fiscal Q4 net profit of 23.16 billion rupees ($440.81 million) vs the 29.3 billion rupees earned by top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services as per its announcement late on Monday. * Infosys shares have fallen 16 percent since its earnings results as of Monday's close. * Morgan Stanley says it expects TCS shares to gain relative to the main India index over the next 60 days. ($1 = 52.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)