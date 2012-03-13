Are some of the dark clouds clearing for India's bellwether in the IT services sector? Shares in Infosys, the country's No. 2 software services exporter, rose 1.3 percent after its chief executive told Reuters of a "pretty strong" pipeline in the current quarter..

Still, shares in Infosys have fallen about 0.3 percent since Jan. 12, when the no.2 Indian software exporter, cut its annual revenue growth outlook.. That compares with about a 10 percent surge in the Nifty index during the same period. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)