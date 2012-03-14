US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, March 14 More positive news on the orders front for Infosys, which rose 1.1 percent and headed for a second consecutive session of gains, helping lift the broader 50-share Nifty index,
Infosys and Britain's Fabric Worldwide Ltd won a "large" order from GlaxoSmithKline PLC, according to India's no. 2 software services exporter. That contributed to rising optimism about its improving FY2013 earnings. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing By Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.