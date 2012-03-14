MUMBAI, March 14 More positive news on the orders front for Infosys, which rose 1.1 percent and headed for a second consecutive session of gains, helping lift the broader 50-share Nifty index,

Infosys and Britain's Fabric Worldwide Ltd won a "large" order from GlaxoSmithKline PLC, according to India's no. 2 software services exporter. That contributed to rising optimism about its improving FY2013 earnings. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing By Rafael Nam)