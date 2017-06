* Infrastructure stocks gain on newspaper reports India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called for a meeting on Wednesday of various government officials, including those overseeing power, port, rail, road and airports, to discuss ways to kickstart stalled infrastructure projects. link.reuters.com/jeb68s * According to the reports, 1.46 trillion rupees ($26.29 billion) in infrastructure projects have been stalled due to various hurdles and bottlenecks. * Shares in Larsen & Toubro rise 3 percent, BHEL is up 1.4 percent, Reliance Infrastructure is up 2.5 percent. * "In tomorrow's meeting we are hoping that the government will take solid steps to address the difficulties in the infrastructure space," said Ankush Mahajan, an analyst at KR Choksey Securities. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com /; manoj.dharra@thomsonreutres.com)