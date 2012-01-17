BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Shares of ING Vysya Bank rose after the bank's profit for quarter ended December jumped 44 percent to 1.2 billion rupees from 830 million rupees a year earlier.. The bank expects its net interest margin in the current fiscal year to remain at or slightly improve from 2010/11 level of 3.25 percent, Chief Financial Officer Jayant Mehrotra told reporters in a conference call on Monday.. At 10:43 a.m, shares of ING Vysya Bank were up 1.28 percent at 317 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.