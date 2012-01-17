Shares of ING Vysya Bank rose after the bank's profit for quarter ended December jumped 44 percent to 1.2 billion rupees from 830 million rupees a year earlier.. The bank expects its net interest margin in the current fiscal year to remain at or slightly improve from 2010/11 level of 3.25 percent, Chief Financial Officer Jayant Mehrotra told reporters in a conference call on Monday.. At 10:43 a.m, shares of ING Vysya Bank were up 1.28 percent at 317 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)