Shares in IRB Infrastructure Developers pared early losses and turned positive after the company said on Friday its concession agreement for a road project in Goa state has been terminated by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). . "This move by NHAI was on expected lines as IRB had removed this project from its order book in 2QFY2012," Angel broking said in a note. IRB will claim compensation charges as per the provisions of the concession agreement from NHAI, the company said in a press release to stock exchange. The shares, which were down 1.70 percent, traded at 141.20 rupees, up 0.5 percent at 9.56 a.m. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)