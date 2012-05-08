(Corrects percentage move in second graf, fixes writing) * Worries about earnings hit Indian software services exporters, weighing on the main index. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 4 percent after JP Morgan downgrades it to 'neutral' from overweight" saying the stock price was now "fully valued" at current 19 time forward fiscal 2013 earnings. * Shares in the sector also hit after U.S. rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp lowers its full-year forecast, citing weak demand from North American financial services clients. * Second-ranked Infosys loses 3 percent on the day. * The National Stock Exchange's IT index flat for May as of Monday's close, compared with a 2.6 fall in the main NSE (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)