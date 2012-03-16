Shares in ITC Ltd, the largest cigarette maker in India, jumped as much as 7.9 percent to a record high of 225 rupees after the government proposed raising the excise duty on cigarettes by less than expected.

Also helping ITC shares, excise duties on non-cigarette tobacco products were raised, which was seen improving the company's competitiveness.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Nandita Bose; Editing by Rafael Nam)