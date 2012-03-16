US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in ITC Ltd, the largest cigarette maker in India, jumped as much as 7.9 percent to a record high of 225 rupees after the government proposed raising the excise duty on cigarettes by less than expected.
Also helping ITC shares, excise duties on non-cigarette tobacco products were raised, which was seen improving the company's competitiveness.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.